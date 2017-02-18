New Zealand government funds diabetes research initiatives

NEW ZEALAND – New Zealand scientists will investigate whether microbes found inside the human gut could hold the key to battling the development of diabetes.

One of three new major projects launched today, the study focuses on preventing type 2 diabetes using probiotics and prebiotics in the diet.

“Research has demonstrated that the microbes in our gut affect our health in many ways, including how our bodies process foods and sugars,” said study leader Associate Professor Jeremy Krebs of Otago University.

His team will carry out a randomised placebo-controlled study to test whether probiotic supplements and prebiotics can improve glucose and fat levels in the blood of people with pre-diabetes, something estimated to affect one-quarter of our population.

The study is part of $5.7 million in new funding announced by the government for research that aims to prevent, or improve the management of diabetes, a long-term disease that already affects six per cent of Kiwis.

A second Otago University project will evaluate a digital health initiative to help people prevent and manage diabetes themselves using online tools.

Initial pilot results showed that more than 70 per cent of pre-diabetics had normal blood glucose levels after four months of being on this programme, study leader Professor Diana Sarfati said

A third project, led by Dr Matire Harwood, from the National Hauora Coalition, is aimed at improving the effect of clinical and lifestyle interventions for those living with pre-diabetes and people with poorly controlled diabetes. - NZH