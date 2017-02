TONGA– Tongan skier Kasete Skeen was unable to achieve a result on his debut at the Alpine World Ski Champs in St Moritz.

Competing in the men’s giant slalom qualification race, the 34 year old finished 104th out of 105 competitors who completed the first run.

He crossed the finish line 36 seconds behind the race winner Juan Del Campo from Spain and the only rival he managed to beat was a 53-year-old from Haiti.

Skeen failed to finish his second run and ended unranked, failing to progress to the main competition. - RNZI