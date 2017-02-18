PACIFIC BRIEFS 18/2/2017

A 30-year-old woman has died of the mosquito-borne disease a week after a 25-year-old woman in Noumea died of dengue type 1. The authorities have said in both cases they were not at special risk. A public health emergency is in place as about 700 people have been infected. 60 have been taken to hospital. The authorities say all neighbourhoods of Noumea are now affected and more personnel is being hired to try to eliminate breeding areas for mosquitos.

Publisher fails to get bail variation

FIJI – The Fiji Times publisher Hank Arts has failed to get a bail variation in the Court of Appeal. In August, Arts was charged with inciting communal antagonism over an newspaper article and if found guilty, he risks up to ten years in prison. Arts wanted to go to his daughter’s wedding in New Zealand and to have a medical review. The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice William Calanchini, said as a dual New Zealand and Fiji citizen there was a risk that the accused would not return to Fiji to face charges relating to an article published in April in the newspaper’s i-Taukei language Nai Lalakai paper. Others charged include the writer of the article Josaia Waqabaca, the Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula and the Fiji Times editor Fred Wesley. Arts said he was ready to forfeit his two properties and his pension funds to the government if he failed to return to Fiji.

POLITICAL PARTY IN FIJI SUSPENDED

FIJI – Fiji’s Registrar of Political Parties has suspended the One Fiji Party for 30 days with immediate effect for contravening political party registration laws. Mohammed Saneem told FBC News the party was required to submit its audited account by the end of March last year, but failed to do so despite several reminders. He said the law required all parties to provide the registrar, within three months after the end of each financial year, records of its income, expenditure, asset and liabilities by a certified auditor. The party, which has no representation in parliament, has 60 days to remedy the breach or face deregistration. Saneem said that during the suspension, One Fiji cannot operate, function, represent or hold itself out to be a political party.

VIETNAMESE FISHERMEN DEPORTED

NEW CALEDONIA – French authorities in New Caledonia have deported 13 Vietnamese fishermen caught fishing illegally last month. The territory’s daily newspaper says nine officers accompanied the men on scheduled flights to Vietnam, with the French state paying their fares. The fishermen were caught along with the crew of two other blue boats in the north of the territory. The captains of the three vessels were jailed for illegally fishing in New Caledonia’s waters but two vessels fled from Noumea. Because of a break-down of the only naval vessel, the French Navy failed to pursue the two boats. Last week, another blue boat was intercepted and its crew taken to Noumea.

INVESTORS MAKE VISIT TO NUKU‘ALOFA

TONGA – A New Zealand business group is in Nuku‘alofa in Tonga with its eye on investing in the country. The delegation, led by New Zealand’s Ambassador for Pacific Economic Development, Shane Jones, is interested in the construction, health, education and tourism sectors. Radio Tonga reports the New Zealand High Commissioner Sarah Walsh saying the investors are looking to see the unique business opportunities that Tonga has to offer.