Resettlement interviews underway

PAPUA NEW GUINEA – A team of contractors has arrived on Manus Island to begin interviews with refugees about resettlement in the United States.

Refugees inside the detention centre said the team, from the Bangkok-based Resettlement Support Centre East Asia,have arranged interviews with 20 refugees a day and was staying at the Manus Island centre for one month.

The interviews are the first step in the resettlement process.

An information sheet given to the refugees said interviews with US Homeland Security officials would follow.

“The RSC will prepare your case for the Department of Homeland Security interview by collecting and verifying information about you and your family,” it said.

The information said the contractors would inform refugees about the success of their applications after their interviews with Homeland Security.

It said they had 90 days to appeal the decision.

There are roughly 860 men still on Manus Island, of whom at least 669 have been give a “positive” refugee status determination, according to Australia’s Department of Immigration and Border Protection.

The refugee deal struck between the Obama administration and Turnbull Government covers approximately 1,250 refugees.

However, late last month US President Donald Trump said he was still considering whether to honour the deal, saying if it went ahead, it would only be because of America’s “longstanding relationship with Australia”.

The State Department later clarified, saying refugees would be eligible to enter the US but it would have to be in accordance with Trump’s immigration order which has since been suspended. - ABC