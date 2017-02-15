Helicopter pilot killed fighting New Zealand bush fires

NEW ZEALAND – Bush fires blazing near Christchurch over the past two days have claimed the life of a helicopter pilot and caused heartache for local residents.

The fires destroyed a house and damaged another, and is estimated to have burned through 150 hectares and killed some livestock.

The fires have claimed one life, after a helicopter helping to fight the fire went down. Waimakariri local David Steven Askin, 38, was killed while filling monsoon buckets.

One house has been confirmed destroyed by the fire, with another structure destroyed and one other house slightly damaged.

Twenty-four houses had to be evacuated overnight as fire crews struggled to bring the twin fires under control.

About 100 people are involved in fighting both fires, with 10 helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft involved as well as several tankers.

Selwyn District principal rural fire officer Douglas Marshall said it could take 72 hours to bring the fires under control.

“If we’re not finished by then, we will continue.”

About 600 hectares in total of vegetation had burned across two separate fires.

Firefighters had no idea yet what started the fires, Marshall said.

About 30 properties had electricity cut when fire damaged power poles. Contractors for lines company Orion will replace the poles when it is safe to carry out the work.

Bush fires have also created havoc further north in Hawkes Bay.

Two houses were destroyed and more than 50 people evacuated, as the worst of the fires blazed through about 500 hectares of dry grass and pasture west of Waimarama Beach, near Hastings.

About 700 properties were without power and more than 100 cars and two busloads of children have been evacuated out of Waimarama.

The Fire Service said more than 20 trucks and 120 firefighters, as well as helicopters, were fighting the biggest fire, which was about 1.5 kilometres in length.

The Hastings District Council announced the civil defence emergency. It said the only road into Waimarama was closed and it was talking with schools about children who needed to travel out of the area.

The Fire Service asked power provider Unison to switch off power to properties.

It was not known when the power could be safely switched on again, as strong winds in the area were fanning the flames.

Hastings District Council posted on Facebook that rural and urban firefighters were battling the fire.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group described the Waimarama Road blaze as a “wildfire” and said people had been evacuated.

Hastings mayor Lawrence Yule said the region’s firefighting resources had been stretched thin and they had brought in extra crews from around the country.

“If we have another fire, or even two small ones, we don’t actually have the resources to be able to put it out.

He said 50 firefighters were being brought in from Auckland and Taranaki and a tactical unit was being sent up from Wellington. - PNC