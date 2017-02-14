Papua New Guinea pageant winner murdered?

PAPUA NEW GUINEA – Papua New Guinea police say charges will be laid over the violent death of a former Miss PNG.

They are yet to say how 24-year-old Ruby Laufa died. However, the National Capital District’s metropolitan police commander, Ben Turi, said murder charges will be laid following an autopsy on Laufa’s body.

Tundu, told Loop PNG that a suspect had been interrogated by CID officers. Tundu says eyewitness statements have been collected by investigators.

He said police will determine the degree of the murder charge based on the outcome of the autopsy.

Laufa died at the Port Moresby General Hospital on Saturday, February 11, at 3.30pm.

Born on February 13, 1992, in Port Moresby, she was Miss South Pacific PNG pageant queen in 2012-2013. - PNC