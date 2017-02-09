Fishermen rescued by cruise ship

TONGA – Four marine search and rescue operations have saved 20 people in Tonga in recent days, while one life was lost.

In one incident six fishermen were rescued by a cruise ship.

The fishermen, who had run out of drinking water three days earlier, had set off an emergency locator beacon and were found 400 kilometres from Tonga by a searching New Zealand Air Force Orion.

Arrangements were made for the German cruise ship the Albatros to change course, and it took more than nine hours to reach the stricken vessel, New Zealand Search and Rescue co-ordinator Ramon Davis said.

“Their fishing boat had been taking on water and was unlikely to remain afloat for more than 24 hours. The crew had also run out of drinking water. They had been in a truly life-threatening situation.”

In another incident a 46-year-old man from Ha’atafu died on Saturday from drowning while out fishing in heavy seas during unsettled windy weather over the weekend.

Sione Feleti Kinikini drowned when he jumped off a fishing boat fearing it would capsize after being hit by a big wave, during a fishing trip.

Tonga police reported that the victim was returning from a routine long line fishing trip with the skipper when their small fishing boat was hit by a big wave and took on water.

The victim, who feared that the boat would capsize, was reported to have jumped into the ocean. The skipper could not see where he was when he jumped out as he was trying to prevent the boat from capsizing.

When he got control of the boat Sione had disappeared. His body was found on the same morning swept ashore.

In another incident a small boat returning from ‘Atata carrying six people capsized near the Sopu waterfront while on its way to Nuku’alofa.

As the boat approached the foreshore the engine died in rough seas and a wave capsized the boat. The men were able swim to shore as it was close, a police spokesperson said.

“Police from Nuku’alofa Central Station helped to bring four passengers out of the water and transported them home, while the skipper and another crew stayed to salvage their boat.”

Earlier, a search and rescue operation for a local fishing vessel ‘Elenoa 1 at Vava’u was conducted, after the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ) picked up an active beacon and relayed this information to the Tonga Police Maritime Team.

The vessel had experienced an engine problem 30km south of Vava’u with eight fishermen on board, a spokesperson said.

A local fishing vessel from Neiafu made an attempt to reach the ‘Elenoa 1 but was forced to return to Neiafu due to rough seas.

The same fishing vessel went out again the next day and reached the distressed boat and towed it back to Neiafu safely, along with the eight people on board.

The six fishermen from the FV Losemani Fo’ou who were rescued on Saturday in southern Tongan waters by the cruise ship Albatros were taken to Auckland on board the cruise ship which was sailing from Acapulco, Mexico, to Sydney.

Losemani Fo’ou, 21 tonnes and 11.7 metres long, was abandoned at sea. The boat was leaking after being swamped in heavy swells after its battery died.

Passengers and crew on the Albatos filmed the rescue of the men who were lucky to survive their ordeal.

- PNC sources