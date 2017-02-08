Heavy rain warning remains for Fiji

FIJI – A heavy rain warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji and people around the country have been put on alert for further extensive flooding.

The Fiji Met Service says the tropical disturbance bringing the torrential rain remains slow moving over the country.

A flood warning is in force for Rakiraki town and downstream of Rakiraki station and flood alerts are in place for low lying areas for the whole of the country. Parts of the Nadi area were under water with schools closed and students sent home early. Markets and businesses in Nadi had to close as well.

Home owners were on alert because of flash floods around the township.

The storm, known as TD09F, is moving southeast and the weather forecasters say it has a low chance of turning into a cyclone while in Fiji waters.

The Ministry of Agriculture has urged farmers who reside in flood prone areas to move their animals, machinery and farm implements to higher ground and secure their livestock sheds.

The unrelenting rain has caused flash floods in many low-lying areas in western Fiji and the weather office has advised that heavy rain will continue over the next few days.

Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar said a flood warning remained in force for low-lying areas and areas adjacent to Rakiraki Town.

And a flood alert is in force for all low-lying areas and small streams adjacent to all major rivers in the country.

People living in these areas should take all the necessary precautions, Kumar told the Fiji Times.

“TD09F was formed along the active trough of low pressure, which was affecting the northern parts of Fiji over the weekend,” he said.

“The associated active trough of low pressure with cloud and rain band continues to affect the group.”

He said the Lau and Lomaiviti island groups should expect strong north-west winds with average speeds of 40 to 55kph with gusts of up to 75kph and rough seas. - PNC