Tonga tourism chasing ambitious targets

TONGA – Tonga’s government has doubled the earnings goals for the tourism sector in the hope that it will play a bigger part in building a strong economy.

The government’s Tourism Roadmap 2014 had aimed for tourism income to reach US$45 million or 30 percent of GDP by the year 2020.

However, the Ministry of Tourism says that target has almost been met already so the target has been adjusted to at least $US90 million per annum.

The new target was given at a industry retreat this month.

CEO Fekita ‘Utoikamanu told Radio New Zealand’s Dateline Pacific there is still a lot of improvements that can be made in the tourism industry.

“We are looking at changing some legislation to facilitate easier access of tourists in some areas. What we do realise is that we are not really looking at mass tourism in Tonga, so we are just looking at strengthening certain niche markets and then looking at developing new niche markets, rather than mass tourism as such.”

DATELINE PACIFIC: Whenever you talk about tourism, accommodation is always a big issue as well, how is that coming along in Tonga? Because I understand in the past there has been a shortage of high quality resort accommodation.

“Recently we have just had the opening of the Tanoa hotel chain and then we have got the Scenic Hotel so there’s plenty of rooms available. I think more of our issue right now is to increase our occupancy rate which is below 50 per cent at the moment”.

DATELINE PACIFIC: You mention niche markets, what kind of areas are you looking at?

“Whale-watching is an important, growing one for Tonga. Then we are also looking at in the area of meetings and conferences, which is MICE – Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Events – tourism.

“Then we are also looking at destination weddings and some other water sports activities, including diving.”

DATELINE PACIFIC: Is it tempting to look at some of the proposals that have come out more recently, the high profile one involving an airport hotel, shopping mall, villas and gaming resort? Are those sorts of things something Tonga could look into?

“The issue with the gaming resort has been that it is illegal right now, so there is an issue moving into that area. We would need to change the legislation before we can go into those types of areas.

“Government has made a firm decision about gaming resorts, unless they change their policy on it but right now we are not focussing on it.”

DATELINE PACIFIC: From our conversation, it seems like the industry is in good shape?

“I think the industry has been rather stagnant, so it’s an attempt also to work closer with the tourism industry to see how we can work together.” - RNZI

Company not giving up on Tonga casino proposal

TONGA – The Tongan company behind a proposed gaming resort is not giving up on gaining government approval despite legal obstacles and public outcry.

‘Epeli Taione is a director of Tavake Tamafua which has submitted a proposal for a US$400 million tourism development that would include an airport hotel, shopping mall, luxury villas and a casino .

But the government has stated that gambling in Tonga is illegal.

Taione said Tavake Tamafua and its foreign backers, Red Warrior Entertainment, were looking for a compromise to get the development up and running.

“We just look over across the Pacific ocean to Samoa and what they have done. You know it can be managed. It’s well controlled. We have aligned what we are trying to do with that of Samoa,” he said.

“There will be no Tongan passport holders that will be allowed in so we are well protected. But the main thing is to look at ways to kick-start our economy.”

‘Epeli Taione said Tonga’s economy was in “dire shape” and needed capital investment as soon as possible.

Taione said his company, investors and the government would meet again next month.