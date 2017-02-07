Media ban remains in force

PAPUA NEW GUINEA – A ban on local and international journalists having access to the Manus Regional Processing Centre and the Manus Transit Centre is still in place, Acting Immigration chief migration officer Solomon Kantha said.

He told the Post-Courier that the media ban was still be in place even after the Supreme Court ruled the camp was unconstitutional, breaching the inmates rights to personal liberty, but he said a notice will be sent out later notifying of when journalists both international and local would be allowed to enter.

Authorities at the Processing Centre said that information was being freely sent out of the centre by both refugees and non- refugees. They said there are also aware that Lorengau has a lot of local stringers for international media.

Kantha said there was nothing stopping media from contacting the office daily for proper information.

He said that a lot of negative reports about the centre, including the social issues surrounding it, were being sent out to the outside world without being checked. - Post-Courier Fiji on alert after torrential rain

FIJI – A flood alert is in force in Fiji for low lying areas and small streams adjacent to major rivers.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the whole of the Fiji group as a tropical depression has formed southwest of Ono-i-Lau.

Forecasters expect this system to remain for the next couple of days as it is moving very slowly

Some areas have received more than 200 millimetres since Saturday morning and more is expected in the coming days.

The National Disaster Management Office is advising the general public to practice caution and to restrict movement in flood affected areas as water levels rise in major rivers around the country.

Those living in flood prone and low-lying areas have been urged to monitor the situation and to prepare for evacuation to higher ground should water levels continue to rise.

Latest weather reports indicate that Tropical Disturbance 09F (TD09F) is slow moving west-southwest of the Fiji group and is expected to bring further widespread heavy rain and flooding.

The NDMO is urging members of the public to ensure the security of their homes, properties, and businesses.

As a result of the heavy rain all roads to Rakiraki are closed.

The town was badly hit by flooding in December when a tropical depression caused disruptions across much of Fiji.

Suva and Nasinu residents experienced a power blackout at the height a thunderstorm early yesterday.

There was heavy rain, thunder and lightning. - PNC