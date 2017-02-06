PACIFIC BRIEFS 6/2/2017

GUAM – Guam’s new Catholic Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes says he’s been instructed by the Pope to bring healing and unity to the territory as the church faces legal action for child sex abuse. The Guam Daily Post reports 12 cases involving accusations of sexual abuse against former Guam clergy have been filed in the district court, each demanding a minimum of $5 million in damages. Archbishop Byrnes said the church was considering bankruptcy protection and out of court settlements as it was facing $60 million in potential payouts. He said the clergyman at the centre of the scandal, Archbishop Anthony Apuron, still retained his title and salary. The Vatican placed Archbishop Apuron on leave last June after former altar boys accused him of sexual abuse in the 1970s.

SCHOOL BOOKS AIRLIFTED TO FIJI

FIJI – The New Zealand Defence Force has delivered more than three tonnes of textbooks to Fiji high schools, which were damaged by last year’s category-five Cyclone Winston. An Air Force Hercules aircraft has flown over almost 11,000 donated books, which included English, maths, chemistry, physics and biology textbooks, for Year 10 to 13 students. Air Commodore Darryn Webb said Fiji was a close neighbour of New Zealand’s and the Defence Force is always ready to assist the country in emergency situations. The Fiji Association in Auckland donated the books to Fiji’s Ministry of Education for cyclone-damaged schools. The books will help restock many school libraries in Fiji’s two main islands of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu. The Defence Force conducted a seven-week humanitarian mission to Fiji in the aftermath of Cyclone Winston, which caused widespread destruction.

FIJI’S NADI ABOUT TO BECOME A CITY

FIJI – The Fiji government says Nadi is set to be declared Fiji’s third city by the end of the year. Minister for Local Government, Parveen Kumar Bala, said plans are progressing well to declare Nadi a city. Bala said the district of Navua was also on the agenda for town status – making it Fiji’s 14th town. He said the proposal for Navua include a new hospital, improved roads and bus stands, markets and other facilities. He said the Local Government Ministry was also looking at improving the infrastructure at Nabouwalu to declare it a town in the next few years.

PARKER HONOURED WITH TOP AWARD

SAMOA – The WBO heavyweight boxing champion, Lupesoli’ai Laaulialemalietoa Joseph Parker, has been recognised in Samoa’s Honours and Awards Investiture list. The 25 year-old has been awarded an Order of Merit, and was the youngest recipient of an award at the weekend ceremony. Last year the Samoa Government had declared a half day public service holiday to recognise Parker’s victory after winning the World title. He has a 22-0 professional record following his points victory against Mexican-American Andy Ruiz in Auckland in December. The New Zealand Samoa boxer will defend his WBO crown against Britain’s Hughie Fury. Fury, 22, is the WBO’s mandatory challenger. He is the younger brother of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The bout is expected to be held in Auckland in April.