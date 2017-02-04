PACIFIC BRIEFS 4/2/2016

POHIVA BELIEVES HE HAS THE NUMBERS

TONGA – Tonga’s Prime Minister says he believes he has the numbers to easily defeat a proposed motion of no-confidence. The motion was submitted this week and signed by seven Noble Representatives and three People’s MPs including former Deputy Prime Minister Samiu Vaipulu and sacked Internal Affairs Minister Fe’ao Vakata. ‘Akilisi Pohiva said he continued to have the majority support of the 26-member parliament. The motion is currently before the Parliamentary Privileges Standing Committee before a date for the motion is announced. Pohiva said he wanted to know on what basis the motion had been submitted. “The most interesting element of the motion is to see, to know the grounds for the motion. What are the allegations provided in the motion? These are the things we are waiting for.”

REPORTER ATTACKED OUTSIDE COURT

FIJI – The Fijian Media Association says people need to respect, appreciate and understand the hard work of journalists. Its general secretary Stanley Simpson made the comment after a Fiji Sun reporter was attacked by a relative of an accused person at the Suva Magistrates Court. The reporter was taking videos of the three accused persons when the man walked towards her, grabbed and threatened her. Simpson said the association strongly condemned such acts committed against journalists. He said Fiji was a democratic country and people needed to know how hard journalists worked to get the news out under trying circumstances.

RALLY CALLS FOR SEIZURE OF WEAPONS

NEW CALEDONIA – Two hundred people rallied outside the French High Commission in New Caledonia yesterday over the lack of security south of Noumea. The road past St Louis has been repeatedly closed by police in recent months after people travelling on the road were targeted by gunmen. A delegation from a residents’ association was received by the High Commission and assured that the curfew to close the road at night will be lifted next week if the situation remains calm. The demonstrators also called for arms in circulation in St Louis to be seized. In the latest attacks last Sunday, bullets pierced the armour of police vehicles and injured two officers.

SAMOA LAUNCHES CYBER SECURITY PLAN

SAMOA – Samoa has launched a five-year national cyber security plan. The minister of communication and information technology Afamasaga Rico Tupa’i said government and the business sector should work together to protect the development of the country’s economy from cyber attacks. He is challenging the country to volunteer to help government to protect and fight against cyber crimes. Tupa’i said the plan was to help Samoa innovate online.“It’s a concrete step towards a safer Samoa. It’s an initiative to ensure that your information is safely guarded and that your privacy and security is top priority of government,” he said.