PACIFIC BRIEFS

AMERICAN SAMOA – The secretary of Samoan Affairs Mauga Tasi Asuega has issued a call for the territory to unite against a “drug infestation” that is affecting American Samoa. Mauga said the flow and spread of drugs in the territory is a concern to himself and traditional leaders because it is affecting youth. He referred to the drug problem as a silent killer in the community and said if it is swept under the rug, the consequences will be serious. Mauga said not a week goes by without an incident involving drugs being reported. “Drug paraphernalia and military guns, we must resist the presences of these things in our lives,” he said. “We must weave together in faith the kind of strong family and communal bonds that can withstand the power and fear they may hold over us.” Mauga said dealing with the drug problem is not a task just for the police, government department or the elected leaders – the problem also needed action from families and village leaders.

MILITARY OPERATION IN HELA LAUNCHED

PAPUA NEW GUINEA – The governor of Papua New Guinea’s Hela Province has launched a joint operation by police and military forces in a bid to address widespread tribal fighting and curb a suspected build up of firearms in Hela. The Post Courier reports the state has committed almost US$3.5 million to the joint operation which will run for two months. Governor Francis Potape said the launch coincided with the arrival of members of the PNG Defence Force who have joined their counterparts from the Police Mobile Squad in the provincial capital Tari. Potape urged community leaders and landowners to surrender all firearms as he said the joint taskforce would not hesitate to physically retrieve weapons that were not voluntarily handed over to them. Potape said the “call-out” was a temporary solution and that a permanent police and court structure was needed for the province. He said more permanent police manpower and resources were also needed to maintain law and order in Hela.

EXPERIENCED DIVER MISSING OFF HA‘APAI

NEW ZEALAND – Search and rescue authorities in Tonga are still looking for a German man who went missing on Christmas Day. Matangi Tonga reports the 46-year-old Frank Doblitz was last seen going for a swim at a beach in Hihifo on Ha’apai. Doblitz who is married to a Tongan was on holiday with his wife visiting her relatives in Ha’apai. The Ha’apai Police Search and Rescue boat is understood to be continuing its search at sea, while teams of local volunteers are search the coastlines. It is understood Doblitz is a certified diver and often goes scuba diving whenever his family visited Ha‘apai. Search and rescue teams in Tonga have confirmed recovering a body of another man from a reef off Sopu. The authorities had been looking for missing kayaker, Fisatina Puafisi, who was last seen on the December 23.

PNG DETAINS BECHE DE MER POACHERS

PAPUA NEW GUINEA – Two foreign fishing vessels have been detained by authorities in Papua New Guinea for fishing illegally in Milne Bay province. The Post Courier reports that the PNG Defence Force captured the vessels and their 56 crew and brought them into Alotau on Christmas Eve. This comes after several complaints from locals about the reported sightings of 17 fishing vessels allegedly involved in harvesting beche de mer or sea cucumber in the far flung Budibudi islands. Provincial police commander Joseph Morehari said the officials on the PNGDF naval patrol boat involved in the capture were to hand the fishing vessels over to National Fisheries Authority officials later that day. He said aside from NFA investigations, further investigations would be carried out by Customs Service and Quarantine officials. Chief Superintendent Morehari said in the meantime, the crew had been advised to remain on the boats.

ROAD REPAIR WORK ONGOING IN FIJI

FIJI – The Fiji Roads Authority says most roads are open but repair work is ongoing following severe flooding throughout much of the country last week. Tropical depression 04F brought heavy rain, flooding, and landslides to Fiji last week causing millions of dollars worth of damage. The Authority’s chief executive John Hutchinson said all emergency work had been completed and the longer term focus would include work on drainage systems. “Most of our roads have got some form of drainage along the roadside but it’s connecting that drainage into the national drainage system and then ensuring that it all gets away adequately, is part of the challenge,” he said. Hutchinson said drainage was a task which involves other stakeholders and the basic road infrastructure in low lying areas which are flood prone also needs to be examined.