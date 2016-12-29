Samoa’s Olympic silver is official

SAMOA – Samoa’s first ever Olympic medal has come as a bittersweet victory according to the president of the country’s weightlifting federation.

Weightlifter Ele Opeloge was originally placed fourth in the, +75kg women’s super heavyweight division, in Beijing in 2008.

But a review of test samples in August this year foundthe silver medallist, Olha Korobka from Ukraine, and bronze medallist, Mariya Grabovetskaya from Kazakhstan both tested positive for banned substances.

Tuaopepe Vui Asiata Jerry Wallwork, who also coached weightlifter Ele Opeloge at the Beijing Games in 2008, said while the silver medal was welcome he still felt she has had her glory stolen from her.

“It is our first ever Olympic medal and the first ever medal from a female from the Pacific at the Olympic Games.

So for us in Samoa it is a great achievement and for Ele Opeloge she deserves a celebration and I want for the country along with our National Olympic Committee will have something to honor and present her medal in the proper way,” Wallwork said.

He said Samoa was now waiting on the arrival of the medal in Samoa.

He said his Federation together with the Oceania Weightlifting Federation and the Oceania National Olympic Committee are pushing for the medal to be sent at the earliest.

“This is history for Samoa and the weightlifting family. I sincerely hope that it will be given the recognition it deserves.”

Weightlifting guru and someone who played a role in developing Ele Opeloge has praised her achievement.

Paul Coffa, the General Secretary of the Oceania Weightlifting Federation, congratulated Ele upon being confirmed as Samoa’s first Olympic medalist.

“The Oceania Weightlifting Federation is delighted to see that Ele Opeloge from Samoa has been officially declared the silver medallist from the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in the +75kg category,” a statement from Coffa said.

“Her name has now officially appeared in the IWF 2008 Olympic Games results.”

Coffa said the moment is a proud one not just for Ele and her family but also Samoa and the Pacific.

“She has now become the first female in the sport of weightlifting from the Oceania region to win a medal at the Olympic Games,” Coffa said.

“We now wait for the IOC to officially hand over the medal to the Samoan Olympic Committee and then officially it can be offcially presented to Ele Opeloge.”

“Congratulations Ele and congratulations to Samoa Weightlifting Federation, the Samoa NOC and the people of Samoa. Great Christmas News.”

Opeloge’s father, Po’alaga Opeloge Tovia, told the Samoa Observer he cannot wait for the medal to be presented.

“Hopefully the presentation will be sometime soon now that it has been official,” he said.

“This matter has been dragged on for so long now so I think for the sake of my daughter’s name the IWF should do the presentation soon. That’s all we want. We are very happy for Ele and I think as Ele’s father she deserves this because she has been working very hard for it.”

The proud father also hope the government would pay to bring his daughter – who is in New Zealand – to fly to Samoa for the medal presentation.

“Our daughter doesn’t have money to fly over but I hope the government and the sports federation will be able to help out with her fare,” he said.

“I know that the time has passed and maybe some people might not think it’s a big deal but this is the first time Samoa has a silver medal from the Olympics so it’s is still important,” he said.

