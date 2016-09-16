PACIFIC BRIEFS

FIJI– Fiji’s trade minister Faiyaz Koya has reiterated Fiji has not withdrawn from the Pacer Plus trade negotiations. He told a meeting of the New Zealand, Australia and Fiji Business Councils, that the local and international media had got it wrong. Koya said Fiji will not endorse the agreement’s legal text and will only withdraw if Australia and New Zealand do not show flexibility on Fiji and Pacific islands key concerns.“Let me emphasise here, Fiji wants further negotiations on two very critical issues, on infant industry development and the most favoured nation clause that will have an implication on Fiji’s development aspirations.”

TONGA HOSTS BREADFRUIT TALKS

TONGA – Members of a regional farmers network are in Tonga this week for the first Pacific Breadfruit Roundtable. They include researchers and farmers from Solomon Islands, the Cook Islands, Fiji and Tonga. The conference will hold consultations on how to develop breadfruit farming around the region. Sinai Tuitahi is the CEO of the Growers Federation of Tonga and said it is a great opportunity for farmers to share their knowledge and practices. “This is the first time for the Pacific farmers orgranisation members to come and talk face to face about the breadfruit as a crop that is part of the food security. Not only that, but it enhances the livelihood of the farmers,” she said.

NO CHOICE OVER SACKING OF MINISTER

TONGA – The Tongan Prime Minister ‘Akilisi Pohiva says he had no choice but to sack his former Minister of Internal Affairs over his conduct. Pohiva said after initially demanding that Fe’ao Vakata resign, he requested that the King revoke his cabinet appointment. The prime minister said he had to discipline Vakata after a complaint was laid against him for throwing a wine glass at a senior civil servant. Pohiva said Vakata lost control of his temper and his behaviour was unacceptable. “Being a minister demands the highest standard of accountability, highest standard of honesty, diligence. But he failed, he completely failed to uphold all these principles, so there was no other option but to exercise my constitution power and the way I look at it, he had gone beyond what is expected of him” Pohiva said he will select a new minister when he returns from a trip to New York in a week.

SEX OFFENCE TREND CREATES ALARM

FIJI – A Fiji divisional police commander says the increasing number of sexual offences in the Western Division has been alarming and is of great concern to the police department. Marika Yalimaiwai said recent cases had shown a trend where perpetrators were increasing in age while victims targeted were getting younger and younger. “This is a worrying trend for us,” he said. “It is sickening to hear day in, day out, of this issue and it has to be stopped. I am asking communities out there to spread the word that rape or sexual offences must be condemned. This is a major problem. We need parents to be extra cautious and vigilant with their children. We have found that in most cases the victims and the perpetrators are related and that most occur in home environments. Parents need to ensure that their homes are safe havens for their children.

VAVA’U ISLANDS PETROL TANKS EMPTY

TONGA – Tonga’s Vava’u island group has run out of fuel forcing the northern group’s important tourism industry to turn people away. President of the Vava’u Tourism Association, Calvin Schumaker, said there have been supply issues for two weeks now and there is currently no petrol available for purchase. Schumaker said yachts are not able to stop in Vava’u and some resorts which rely on diesel generators may be forced to temporarily close if no petrol arrives soon. He said the fuel suppliers had not prepared well for the tourism high season Schumaker said Pacific Energy has told locals they will have a vessel in Vava’u waters within two weeks. He said Vava’u’s economy has lost tens of thousands of dollars in the past week.

FIJI SEVENS GOLD MEDAL FROM RIO STOLEN

PAPUA NEW GUINEA – A gold medal from the Rio Olympics belonging to one of the winning 7s team members has been reported stolen. The theft was confirmed by police spokesperson Ana Naisoro. Naisoro said Masivesi Dakuwaqa’s gold medal was allegedly stolen from his home last week. She said a report was made to the police this morning at the Namaka Police Station by a family member of Dakuwaqa.