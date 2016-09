TONGA – Tongan shot putter Ana Talakai set a new personal best at the Rio Paralympics.

The 31-year-old threw 7.44 metres with her third attempt in the women’s F11/F12 final at the Olympic Stadium but still finished at the back of the field in 12th place.

Compatriot Sione Manu also threw a personal best distance in the men’s F46 javelin final.

The 37 year old managed a best effort of 35.62 metres, but finished well behind the pack. India’s Devandra won gold with a world record throw of 63.97 metres.

- RNZ1