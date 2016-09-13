PACIFIC BRIEFS

FIJI – New Zealand’s trade minister has cancelled a planned visit to Fiji to discuss the proposed Pacer Plus free trade agreement. Todd McClay was due to travel to Fiji this week for bilateral discussions, after the legal text of the agreement was agreed to last month. But on Friday, Fiji’s trade minister said his country was withdrawing from negotiations, citing inflexibility from New Zealand and Australia. McClay says he doesn’t believe that’s a fair reflection of the agreement and he will delay travel until issues have been resolved. Fiji’s withdrawal would mean the Pacific two largest economies outside of New Zealand and Australia – Fiji and Papua New Guinea – would not be included in any deal. However, the chief trade advisor for the Pacific Island countries, Edwini Kessie, remains optimistic. He said he believed an agreement can be reached to keep Fiji in the deal.

NIUE WATER BOTTLING PLAN QUERIED

NIUE– A Niue water-bottling plant has come under scrutiny as it plans to export its water to New Zealand and North America. No environmental impact studies were done when the government-owned company Noni Niue set up shop at Vaiea about six months ago. Niue MP Terry Coe said this is a serious concern because environmental assessments are legally required. He said he is also worried about the high concentration of calcium in the water which comes from the lens under much of the island. Many locals complain about the taste of the water from the lens and prefer to drink New Zealand water. Coe said exporting the bottled water without thorough checks could lead to big trouble for Niue. “If it does go out in America and they test it and they find there’s something wrong, we’re going to be in very big trouble. ”

BUSINESS PEOPLE BECOME PNG CITIZENS

PAPUA NEW GUINEA – Papua New Guinea has inducted 24 new citizens. According to the Post Courier, most of them are described as elite businessmen who have lived in PNG for decades and now have families in the country. Among them are ten from China, two people from Nigeria, four from Bangladesh, two from Malaysia, and one from Sierra Leone, New Zealand, Vanuatu, Taiwan, Britain and the Philippines. The group officially relinquished their former nationalities and pledged loyalty to their new country in a formal ceremony in Port Moresby. PNG’s Foreign Minister Rimbink Pato presented them with their citizenship papers, congratulating them on their commitment to the country. He noted that the new citizens were all able to communicate in TokPisin and other local languages, and had also integrated comfortably into local communities. Pato said the awarding of citizenship for this group was in line with the government’s Vision 2050, encouraging foreign investment in PNG and that some of them have contributed immensely to PNG through their professional careers.

VOTER AWARENESS CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED

NEW CALEDONIA – The French High Commission in New Caledonia has launched a campaign encouraging voters to enroll as the territory nears its 2018 referendum on possible independence. This follows a recommendation by United Nations experts who encouraged efforts to make voters aware of the impending decisions. Voting is restricted to long-term residents and the French authorities have set up a website for citizens to check their eligibility. The High Commission will also have stalls at public events in the next few weeks which will be staffed with an official who can help voters enroll. At the end of July, just under 154,000 people were on the restricted roll. The total roll was almost 182,000. The make-up of the list has been contentious for years.

UNPAID PNG NURSES CALL FOR STRIKE

PAPUA NEW GUINEA – The Papua New Guinea Nurses Association is calling for a general strike because nurses around the country aren’t being paid. PNG Loop reports that the association claims the government has not honoured an industrial award it signed last December on the nurses’ wages and other benefits. The document is considered a legally-binding contract between the government and the nurses union. A spokesperson for the association says it’s now nine months on and the government still hasn’t paid nurses. Because of this, the association was calling for a strike, with all its 22 branches across PNG having signed resolutions supporting such action.