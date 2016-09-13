Authorities investigate claims of ‘healing water’

FIJI – Health officials in Fiji are investigating claims of “miracle healing water” being widely used in and around the village of Natadradave in the province of Tailevu on Fiji’s main island.

Assistant Minister of Health and Medical Services, Veena Bhatnagar, said a sample of water is being tested to confirm the presence of healing components in the mineral water stored in a dam in the mountains.

Natadradave village headman, Tomasi Naisoso says the mineral water from the mountains above Natadradave village had “worked its wonders” in the village after Tropical Cyclone Winston in March.

“We have an old dam but during hot weather it dries up and we have to go to the river to fetch water. We asked the landowners, the district of Voni in the province of Dawasamu, if we could use a dam on their land in the mountains,” he said.

Naisoso claims that people started noticing the powers of the healing water after the outbreak of a conjunctivitis virus in March.

“People went up to the dam to bath and wash their eyes and within days the virus would disappear.

“Other diseases in the village were healed, some took a few days while others took weeks. We can’t explain, people were healed and the word spread quickly to other people. ”

Viliame Saulala, from Cicia in Lau claims he was partially blind for three years and after bathing in the healing water he was able to see clearly again.

Nasoso said a lot of people have found out on Facebook and have come from “all walks of life” to try out the healing water.

“We don’t accept money or gifts in exchange for the healing water, you just come with your bottle and a bit of faith for the healing to take its course.

“We believe this is from God and we would like to share it with everyone and it will be up to him to stop the water. ”

Nasoso said there are 27 households in his village that have become full every day.

“People come and stay in our houses until they get better. We are seeking the government’s assistance in building a community hall for shelter from people who travel to the village to use the water.” - Fiji Sun