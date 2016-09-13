Fiji opposition members detained

FIJI – Fiji police have released without charge five opposition figures who were questioned over comments made at a forum that discussed the country’s controversial constitution.

But the men may still face charges.

“We were informed that we are being released today and the files have been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution) office,” said the leader of the National Federation Party, Biman Prasad, in a video statement posted on Facebook after he emerged from custody.

“We were treated very well. We feel a bit tired and it’s time to rest. ”

Police also released the Sodelpa Party’s Sitiveni Rabuka, academic Dr Tupeni Baba, trade union leader Attar Singh, and Jone Dakuvula, chair of NGO Pacific Dialogue and the organiser of the forum, police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro told the Fiji Times, a day after they were taken in for questioning.

“However, we continue to interview Labour leader Mahendra Chaudhry as he had brought himself in today,” she said.

Dakuvula’s Pacific Dialogue NGO held the meeting to discuss the country’s constitution, but police say he failed to get a permit for the meeting.

Many have expressed shock that such elements of the Public Order Decree are still current, and those keeping vigil outside the police station were afraid their gathering could also be an unapproved public meeting.

Some say this is a political stunt, to ensure that all the government’s main political opponents, once charged, would not be able to stand for election in 2018.

The police files have been sent to the department of public prosecutions, while Chaudhry was expected to be released yesterday after further questioning.

Earlier, police said they were investigating whether critical comments made at the forum, held on September 5, “could affect the safety and security of all Fijians”.

Kris Prasad, a member of Fiji Youth for Democracy, said about 50 family members and supporters of the men had gathered outside the Totogo police station while they were being questioned.

“I’m here to bear witness to what’s going on,” he told the ABC from outside the police station. “We are very concerned about the recent developments and the culture of fear and intimidation that will result. ”

New Zealand’s foreign minister Murray McCully told the New Zealand Herald that Wellington was keeping a “close interest” in the developments.

“Obviously anything that constrains free speech and space for legitimate political debate would be a concern to the New Zealand Government,” he said from Micronesia, where he has been attending the Pacific Islands Forum.

“I’ve simply conveyed that to Fiji’s representative Ratu Inoke and asked him to convey to his government our close interest in how this plays out. ”

Amnesty International condemned the arrests, describing them as a “brazen crackdown on people for peacefully exercising their right to freedom of expression”.

“The men appear to have been detained under Fiji’s repressive Public Order Amendment Decree, which restricts the ability to hold public meetings,” said Rafendi Djamin, Amnesty’s Director for South East Asia and the Pacific, in a statement.

“There is no evidence to suggest that the event posed any threat to national security. ”

- ABC/PNC