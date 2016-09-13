PACIFIC BRIEFS

SAMOA – Samoa’s police chief Fuiavailili Egon Keil has been in court seeking to quash criminal charges against him. Keil is facing four criminal charges but his lawyer, Komisi Koria, told the court his client would not enter a plea due to the poor state of the case file given to him by the prosecution. He told the court the trial documents do not include any details of evidence to support the charges. The defence lawyer also asked whether the prosecution office had a principal offender because his client is charged as the second offender. The acting director of public prosecution, Muriel Lui, told the court all these issues should be raised in the trial. The judge agreed to the application from the defence but said that it needed to be filed in the correct way and should be done by Friday, with a hearing on whether the charges will be quashed scheduled for Wednesday next week.

FIJI MPS EXTOLLED TO BE ‘HONOURABLE’

FIJI – At the beginning of the latest session of the Fijian parliament this week the President has called on MPs to put the honour back into honourable. Jioji Konrote said the MPs need to show they are worthy of the ordinary men and women who have put them in office. The president said MPs need to rededicate themselves to rejuvenating Fiji and giving it the sense of direction and purpose it deserves. He said they should set an example for young Fijians, who look to their political leaders to build a future worthy of their dreams and aspirations. The opposition National Federation Party MPs boycotted the opening in the wake of the weekend arrests. The main opposition party, Sodelpa, wore black ribbons as a protest. The party wanted to highlight its anger about the actions of the government, including the use of draconian decrees issued by the former military led regime.

PACER PLUS DEAL ‘NOT UNDER THREAT’

PACIFIC – The chief trade advisor for the Pacific Island Forum countries says a proposed regional free trade agreement is not under threat after Fiji’s reported withdrawal. On Friday, Fiji’s trade minister, Faiyaz Koya, said his country was withdrawing from negotiations for Pacer Plus, citing inflexibility from Australia and New Zealand. Fiji’s withdrawal would mean the Pacific’s two largest economies outside of New Zealand and Australia – Fiji and Papua New Guinea – would not be included in the deal. Vanuatu had also recently expressed dissatisfaction. But Edwini Kessie said the remaining issues were not serious, and he believed a deal could still be reached – with Fiji included. “Trade negotiations are always very controversial. It involves all the parties making sacrifices and I don’t think the remaining issues are very difficult and I’m hopeful we should be able to reach an agreement which will serve the interests of the forum countries very well,” Kessie said.

VANUATU CALLS FOR MORE INFORMATION

VANUATU – A Vanuatu MP says members of the cabinet are anxious to see the text of the PACER plus agreement that is nearing completion. Trade negotiators met in Christchurch last week to address labour mobility – one of the final rounds of negotiation before the completion later in the year. However, Vanuatu’s Lands Minister, Ralph Regenvanu, said cabinet members have not seen enough of the text and there needs to be better communication to all stakeholders. “The Pacific islands is made up of more than just governments. It’s made up of more than just officials. And I think we need to consider the view of a range of organisations including civil society and I also think that in any civil consultation, especially elected officials, are there to represent the views of the people,” he said.

SOLOMONS TO CONFRONT CORRUPTION

SOLOMON ISLANDS – The Prime Minister of Solomon Islands is calling for a united effort to combat corruption in the country. Manasseh Sogavare made the comments as he pledged additional support and resources to the completion of a National Anti-Corruption Strategy by the end of the year. A steering committee providing oversight for this process includes representatives from the government, the private sector, civil society with the option of bringing on board donor partners as the need arises. Special secretary to the PM Andrew Muaki said the Strategy will go hand in hand with proposed anti-corruption legislation to be tabled in parliament by early next year. “Different agencies will work together to address corruption in this country. Having a legislation is one thing, the other thing is to ensure that different agencies that address various aspects of corruption can work together.”