Fiji PM to take over foreign policy

FIJI – A Fijian academic says the Fiji prime minister’s appointment of himself as foreign minister creates an interesting situation.

In a surprise cabinet reshuffle late on Friday night, Frank Bainimarama announced that he will take over the foreign affairs ministry.

He takes the portfolio from Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, who found out while he was out of the country at the Pacific Islands Forum Summit in Pohnpei, Micronesia.

Steven Ratuva, from New Zealand’s Canterbury University, said Fiji has been in a geopolitical shift for years, and is now at a stage where it’s trying to project itself internationally.

He said Bainimarama will want to lead that shift, although he is not known for his diplomacy skills.

“He wants to take over that position to kind of lead the way in relation to Fiji’s role within the region and also internationally.

“Whether the other countries in the region or internationally see that as a wise move is subject to question, particularly in relation to what some may see as his diplomatic capacity engaging with other leaders.”

Another minister, Semi Koroilavesau, who moves from employment and industrial relations to fisheries, said he read about it in the newspaper on Saturday. - RNZI