PACIFIC BRIEFS

FIJI – Fiji police are yet to say if there’s been any progress in their investigation of an alleged beating of a man by security forces last week. A businessman, Rajneel Singh, was attacked in his home in late August by men he said were wearing police attire. Singh had earlier drawn attention to what appeared to be an assassination plot against senior members of the government when he discovered emails left open on a computer at his internet cafe. He was also allegedly assaulted by security forces last November, but his lawyer says no one was interviewed or brought to justice over that incident. Singh’s wife lodged a formal complaint regarding the latest incident with Lautoka police, and police said they were investigating. But none of the police spokespeople contacted by this week have responded to requests for comment about the investigation’s progress, or whether any interviews have been carried out, Radio New Zealand reports.

GUAM AND FSM IN MIGRANT CONVICTS SPAT

GUAM – Guam’s governor has threatened to declare the Federated States of Micronesia’s top representative persona non grata amid a growing diplomatic spat. In recent weeks, Guam has sent several migrants convicted of crimes in the territory back to the Federated States of Micronesia on one-way tickets. The Pacific Daily News reports Governor Eddie Calvo’s actions stem from a letter from the FSM Consul-General, Robert Ruecho, indicating his government will no longer confirm if a convicted criminal is a citizen. In a letter to the FSM’s president, Peter Christian, Calvo says he hopes the action will be reconsidered or Ruecho will be declared persona non grata, or unwelcome in Guam. However, Micronesian officials have said the issue of deporting FSM citizens is between it and the United States, because under the Compact of Free Association FSM citizens have free access to Guam.

TONGA MOST RELIANT ON REMITTANCES

TONGA – Tonga is the Pacific country most dependent on remittances. In recent World Bank data shows remittances made up nearly 33 percent of Tonga’s GDP in 2015. This ranked it fourth in the world in terms of reliance on remittances. 18 percent of Samoa’s GDP comes from remittances and 14 percent for the Marshall Islands. Radio Tonga reports that about 12,000 Tongans are now working under Australia’s Seasonal Worker Program and New Zealand Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme.

PACIFIC PARALYMPIANS COMPETE AT RIO

PACIFIC – Pacific athletes from Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Samoa have begun competition at the Rio Paralympics. Papua New Guinea’s Joyleen Jeffrey ran a season best time in the women’s 100m T12 event at the Olympic Stadium. The 26-year-old finished third in her heat in 15.33 seconds but failed to qualify for the semi finals. Jeffrey, who is also entered in the 200m event, was the slowest of the 11 athletes to complete the race. Fiji’s Merewalesi Roden was beaten in straight sets, 11-2 11-3 11-5, by Young-A Jung from South Korea in the Class 5 women’s table tennis singles. Meanwhile Samoa’s Alefosio Laki threw a personal best of 33.53 metres in the men’s F37 Discus final. The 19-year-old Laki, who has cerebral palsy, finished at the back of the field in 12th place. Tonga’s two Paralympians – Sione Manu and ‘Ana Talakai, who are both javelin throwers – begin competition next week.

FIJI POLICE SHUT DOWN NGO MEETING

FIJI –A Fiji NGO says the police shut-down of its recent event is confusing and could impact on the ability of other civil society groups to meet. The NGO, Dialogue Fiji, which focuses on resolving Fiji’s problems, was scheduled to hold a three-day forum on the sugar industry this week but police stopped the event, saying it did not have the required permit for a public meeting. Government attempts at reform of the industry, which suffered a major blow from Cyclone Winston, have been criticised by sugar cane farmers in the past. Dialogue Fiji executive director Nilesh Lal said his organisation has held many meetings before without a permit. Lal said the latest event was by invite only and at a local resort where attendance could be controlled. “So it was not a public meeting per se, so that came as a surprise and then of course that interpretation of the law is very problematic from our perspective because it will have very severe implications for other NGO work that involves getting people together.”