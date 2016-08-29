PACIFIC BRIEFS

NEW ZEALAND – New Zealand has retained the Bledisloe Cup for the 14th-straight year after outclassing an improved Wallabies outfit 29-9 in Saturday’s second Test in Wellington. Despite a vastly better performance than last week’s capitulation in Sydney, Australia never looked likely to win and could do little to stop the All Blacks once their irresistible catch-and-pass game clicked into gear. The result brings Australia’s losing streak under Michael Cheika to six matches – one short of the seven defeats in 2005 that eventually led to the sacking of Eddie Jones. A sold-out crowd of 35,372 was on hand at a windswept Wellington Stadium, where the Wallabies have not won for 16 years. The Wallabies will look to recover from what has been a nightmare fortnight when they face South Africa on September 10 at Lang Park. The final Bledisloe Test will be played at Eden Park on October 22.

AGREEMENT ON TRADE DEAL’S LEGAL TEXT

PACIFIC – Trade ministers from 16 Pacific Islands Forum countries have agreed to the legal text of the proposed Pacer Plus regional free trade agreement. Friday’s talks in Christchurch were a significant step towards implementing the agreement, which is expected to be signed later this year. New Zealand’s trade minister, Todd McClay, said he was delighted with the progress that had been made towards finalising Pacer Plus. The proposed agreement has been controversial, with some groups arguing it favours New Zealand and Australia to the detriment of small Pacific economies. The countries involved reject this, saying it’s significant to their economic prosperity. At the meeting, New Zealand and Australia announced a US$5.8 million funding package for Pacific countries for the ratification process, which will include customs, revenue and legislative support.

OCEAN FOOTBALL’S INITIATIVE RECOGNISED

PACIFIC – The Oceania Football Confederation’s Just Play Emergency Programme has been shortlisted for the global Beyond Sport Innovation Award. Just Play is a sport for development programme that helps children to grow, learn and explore through sport. It was introduced into Vanuatu and Fiji following the devastation of Tropical Cyclone’s Pam and Winston. To see the hard work of all those involved in the Just Play Programme recognised for the important contribution they are making to children’s lives is amazing, according to OFC President David Chung. The Just Play Emergency Programme is one of the 250 entries, from 55 different countries, representing over 64 sporting codes, to be shortlisted for the Beyond Sport Awards. The winners will be announced in December.

VANUATU CONSIDERING INCOME TAX

VANUATU – The Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai has confirmed income tax is being seriously considered by his government. He said the planned tax will apply on incomes of more than 500,000 vatu a year, or $US4674. Salwai said the tax is needed if the government is to fund activities such as free education for children up to year 10. The Daily Post reports him saying every country in the world levies this tax and Vanuatu has to start taking more responsibility for paying for its development. When the government introduced free education up to Year 6, Australia funded the initiative, but every year since the Vanuatu Government has slowly absorbed the costs and will fully fund the programme from next year.

UN REPORTS ON NEW CALEDONIA ROLLS

NEW CALEDONIA – A United Nations report on New Caledonia is encouraging those eligible to vote to enrol on the relevant rolls as the territory nears the 2018 independence referendum. Two rolls are being worked on – one for provincial elections and one for the plebiscite. The issues have been contentious for years as voting rights are restricted to long-term residents, with mainly Kanak politicians challenging the integrity of the roll. The UN team said its job was a technical one and it was a work in progress for those in charge of finalising the rolls. A UN official said in the report there was no reference to any alleged fraud, adding that there had been developments to improve the work and build confidence.