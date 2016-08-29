Ben Ryan the most loved ‘Fijian’

FIJI – Ben Ryan’s departure will be a loss to Fiji Rugby, says Vodafone Flying Fijians head coach John McKee.

Ryan, the coach of the Olympic Games men’s sevens rugby gold medal-winning squad has announced he will not continue with Fiji when his contract expires next month.

Ryan propelled Fiji into history as the undisputed world sevens rugby champions after the back-to-back wins in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series and the Olympics.

He is the darling of all Fijians. For three short years, no other Fijian coach has achieved what Ryan has delivered to Fijians.

In the national celebration in Suva last week, President Jioji Konrote called him a Fijian. Ryan was awarded the best recognition the country can offer to people who help Fijians succeed, Konrote said.

The last two days has been emotional to Ryan.

“Bula vinaka, I am Peni Rayani,” his first words in Nadi on Sunday when Team Fiji was welcomed by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at Prince Charles Park.

At the Suva celebrations under rain and cloudy conditions, he shared tears trying to absorb the happiness shown by Fijians on the team’s return from Rio.

He was accorded traditional ceremonies fit for paramount chiefs and VIPs – which almost made him speechless.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said: “The fact that so many Fijians have named their children after you, shows the huge place you occupy in our hearts.”

“We thank you for showing us a path to victory and leading us there. I think you already know that you will never be more fondly regarded, never more loved, than you are in Fiji.

“In the world of rugby, the big money certainly isn’t here in Fiji. But the biggest hearts definitely are. And every Fijian joins me in saying vinaka vakalevu. Our very best wishes go with you and your family. - PNC