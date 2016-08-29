PACIFIC BRIEFS

SAMOA – The chief of a startup airline in Samoa says there is a need for a competitor in the region. Talofa Airways opened its ticket office this week and its first flight will take off on Tuesday. Its chief executive Jeffrey Hunter said Polynesian Airlines is the only other carrier currently operating between the Samoas and having a competitor will save the travelling public from delays. “Its always good to have two airlines if one is down the other one is picking up the stranded passengers.” Hunter said Polynesian Airlines sometimes struggles to meet demand and there is enough business for both airlines. Polynesian Airlines responded saying it is ready to meet the challenge of a new competitor and is working to improve its services.

MINING COMPANY SHARES ‘IRRELEVANT’

BOUGAINVILLE – The leader of Bougainville’s Me-ekamui rebel group, Chris Uma, says the spat over shares in Bougainville Copper Ltd (BCL) is of no consequence. A war of words erupted between the governments of Papua New Guinea and Bougainville after multi national miner, Rio Tinto, gave its shares in BCL to them.PNG later gave its shares to Panguna landowners, a move that infuriated Bougainville President John Momis, who said the shares should all go to his Autonomous Government(ABG). But the special envoy for Mr Uma, John Jaintong, said it is irrelevant because in Me’ekamui’s view there is no BCL. “Because in 1989, when the mine was closed, Bougainville Copper walked away, got paid off, [and] large compensation for loss of business and loss of property, and to Me’ekamui, the mine has ceased to exist since 1989 and the land now returned to the people.”

BENEFITS OF LINKS TO PNG STRESSED

PAPUA NEW GUINEA– Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O’Neill says Bougainville does not need independence but more government support to rebuild its infrastructure. Bougainville is due to hold a vote on possible independence in 2019 and the government has to tell the people they would be better off remaining as part of PNG. O’Neill says the likelihood of a country with a population of 200,000 surviving is very limited because its economy may not be strong enough. O’Neill says this is what Bougainvilleans need to know and his government has to win their confidence by ensuring it does deliver. He listed the services, in health and education, that his government is responsible for putting in place in recent years, and the infrastructure, such as road sealing, that it has done.

OPELOGE’S SILVER A WIN FOR THE PACIFIC

SAMOA – The impending elevation of Samoa’s Ele Opeloge to Olympic silver medallist is a victory for years of hard work by Pacific weightlifters, according to her coach. Opeloge is poised to add an Olympic silver medal to her list of achievements after two of her competitors failed doping tests from the 2008 Beijing Games. Opeloge initially finished in fourth place in the women’s over 75kg division, one kilogram shy of the bronze medal winner. But a re-analysis of samples from eight years ago have found the silver medallist, Olha Korobka from Ukraine, and bronze medallist, Mariya Grabovetskaya from Kazakhstan, tested positive for banned substances. Jerry Wallwork coached Ele Opeloge at the Beijing and London Olympics and said Opeloge was overwhelmed when she received the news.

OILED-UP TONGAN ‘A MOTIVATOR’

TONGA – Tonga’s government looks to use Olympian Pita Taufatofua as a motivational speaker. The 32-year-old was the talk of the Rio Games after his shirtless, coconut-oiled displays at the opening and closing ceremonies. His success on social media didn’t translate onto the mat, however, with the Oceania champion beaten in the first round the men’s over 80kg taekwondo competition. Pita Taufatofua’s coach, Master Paula Sitapa, said they want to use his profile to raise up the next generation of Tongan athletes. The Acting CEO of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Onetoto ‘Anisi said, with his clean living and perservance, Taufatofua is a great role model for the nation’s youth. a Taufatofua has indicated he wants to continue competing in taekwondo and to represent Tonga at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.