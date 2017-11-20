Silence from NES on Olympic-sized sand mining holes

Can Joseph Brider stand up and assure us, all is well in his department? Can he explain why there are “goings-on” on the island that don’t get any pressure from the National Environment Service despite public concern?

There are sand mining holes the size of Olympic diving pools near the Rarotongan but despite this activity and despite the calls NES has received about this and other sand mining issues, they still do nothing. The holes in their environment policy are getting as large as the holes in our islands, while they sit back and do nothing.

MPS OUT OF TOUCH

The view expressed by the three Takitumu candidates with regards to the $43,000.00 perks for three wives of Cabinet Ministers in the island’s weekly paper is a joke, says to a Pa Enua resident. How would they know with what is happening in the Pa Enua if they don’t go there very often? They mentioned the need to replace outdoor long drops, without them realising the issue of long drops is long gone. Our people do not use long drops anymore in the Pa Enua. Get your facts right guys and talk about your own back yards. I am not sure whether the Ngatangiia candidate realises there are individuals within his constituency who don’t have electricity in their homes. I am aware of this because the CIP candidate told me.

WE WANT OUR ROAD BACK

Now there is no government involvement in the Vaimanga hotel and there seems to be a private sale in view, will the roadway return to the people of Rarotonga? Or will the proposed road deviation open the doors for others to claim road frontage? There seems to be some movement afoot to shift the small building at the main roadway entrance to Wigmores Waterfall.

BIGGER FINES MIGHT HELP

It’s great to have the helmet law in place to be on the safe side, but there should be more fines for people who don’t bother to wear them. Or scrap the law completely so that locals and tourists alike can enjoy the wind blowing on their faces – and so they can injure themselves really badly if they have a smash. This helmet law seems to be taking a long time for people to get used to, and the police aren’t enforcing it very well at all.

WHEN WILL THEY EVER LEARN?

The recent tragic deaths on our roads unfortunately still haven’t sent a strong enough message to sink into the heads of the idiots who drive motorcycles dangerously and at alarming speeds on our islands. Seen over the weekend on various days: three locals driving side by side around the seawall at high speed, two of them having a conversation with each other at the same time, two bikes being ridden on the wrong side of the road at Arorangi and a local man on a bike with no side mirrors overtaking cars. at a very high speed. Oh, and of course not one of them was wearing a helmet. Tourists are just as bad – apparently, because some of them wear helmets, they believe they are bulletproof.