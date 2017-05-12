Leave space for others

There were some interesting approaches to parking at the Ministry of Justice building this week, with some vehicles claiming more than their share of space. 17051116

Parking space can be at a premium when there’s a busy day at the court, a smoke signaller says. “However, the problem could be solved if only everyone chose to angle park, rather than park sideways and take up an unfair amount of room.”

ISLAND OF POTHOLES

More rain and the inevitable result is more potholes on our roads, a smoke signaller says. “The gaps between the potholes are getting smaller and smaller. In some places, especially on the back road, there will soon be no tar seal left at all. Meanwhile, with more and more use from visitors etc, these “roads” are coming under more and more pressure.

CHEEK AND ARROGANCE

“The cheek and sheer arrogance of Albert Nicholas on radio, to say that he and his late father were the real CIP supporters, not John Henry, who ‘is CIP in name only’. Duh, do the names Albert and Geoffrey Henry ring a bell?

NOT SO EXCITED

“For all the excitement we are getting from the government for clean energy and electric cars, how about they do something to get household and business electricity bills down,” a smoke signaler says. “And at same time they should try to get the cost of diesel and petrol down too. That would most benefit the people of the Cook Islands. All this excitement about ‘clean’ energy is not benefiting the people of Cook Islands. The only people laughing their way to the bank at the moment are the fuel importers.”

SHOW US THE MONEY

Mark Brown, Mark Brown who’s got the money? You have been boasting about a surplus of $22 million from tourism so tell us, where is it? The police don't have it, the Ministry of Cultural Development certainly doesn’t have it, the potholes in Muri don't have it, so Mark Brown, where is the money?

THEY WANT JOHN HENRY

Yes, Albert Nicholas, we already know that in 2014 John Henry lost his seat because the RAPPA Demo supporters put you in, then you betrayed them by joining the CIP government. Now you need John Henry’s CIP supporters. Trouble is, they want John Henry not you!