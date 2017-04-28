Speeding risks lives of innocent people

“The truck was speeding way over the limit and overtook me at a very high speed near town, nearly causing an accident between my car and a vehicle approaching in the other lane. Come on, slow it down! If you’re running late, it’s better to get there safe than sorry. Think twice driver whoever you are. There are no body parts in the shop for people. Just be mindful of other people using the road too. We don’t need any more deaths.”

GDP COMPARISONS

Recently tiny New Zealand non-governing territory Tokelau released its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figure for the first time. The island country’s GDP, is just $US14 million, or USD6,275 per person for 2015/16. Put another way, it’s roughly 1.5 times the per capita GDP of Samoa, Fiji, Marshall Islands, Tonga, and Tuvalu; but less than half that of American Samoa, Nauru, Niue, Northern Marianas, Paulau, and Wallis & Futuna. A news report says it is way less than that of Cook Islands, Guam, New Caledonia, and French Polynesia. Per capita GDP in Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu lies well below the Tokelau value (data from the SPC 2015 Pocket Statistical Summary). Of course there’s much more to these statistics than meets the eye, especially taking into account the small populations of some of these countries.