Tourism council gets into some real action at last

“I commend Sue Fletcher-Vea and the Tourism Council for their efforts to getting government and the relevant agencies moving on some of the issues involving tourism,” a smoke signaller says. “We will all benefit from this change.”

CHARGE IT TO ICI

A rainy long weekend has been and gone, and all that is left behind are happy water tanks and streams. Oh, and gaping potholes everywhere. Who knew this island would one day become a haven for mechanics and tyre shops?

TAKE YOUR CHOICE…

Driver of the week is a bit of a toss-up. First we have the two tourists riding bicycles at Nikao – again at night and wearing dark clothing. Their only illumination was a small headlight on the front bike. The rear bike was in darkness and difficult to see. The second contender is the local man who rode his bicycle in Kavera at night, with a baby perched in a seat on his shoulders. No light on the bike and the man was also wearing dark clothing

DON’T RIDE AT NIGHT

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again…it’s time rental companies explained to tourists who rent bicycles, that riding during the day can be dangerous and going for a pedal at night definitely isn’t cool. The reasons should be fairly clear: with the state our roads are in, it’s downright dangerous and a risk to life and limb. If tourists must ride in the dark, their bikes should have lights, and they should wear reflective clothing. Not only do these cyclists put their lives at risk, they are putting other road users in danger of being involved in a tragedy that’s not of their own making.

MEN AT WORK

“Good to see young men up before daylight cleaning up areas around the island and cutting the grass,” another smoke signaller says. “It is productive and helpful to the community.”