McCully’s on the move

Having already visited the Cook Islands and several other countries, he’s now off to Samoa to meet with prime minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and members of his cabinet.

GOOD MONEY AFTER BAD?

Rumour has it that the opposition coalition hasn’t given up following its unsuccessful result in the High Court recently over last year’s hasty adjournment of parliament and other matters, which they hoped might open the door to a tilt at becoming government. Apparently the coalition plans to appeal the decision, leaving some wondering where the Demos and One Cook Islands parties will get the money from. “Selling raffle tickets just won’t cut it,” a smoke signaller says. Another local commentator says it would surely amount to throwing good money after bad, which is never a good idea.

TIME FOR A CLEAN-UP

With the tourist season almost upon us, it might be time for an island-wide beach clean-up, a smoke signaller says. “Yesterday at Vaimaanga I picked up a number of bits of broken beer bottles out of the lagoon. Some of them were the bottom parts of bottles and they had jagged glass sticking up out of them. They could have caused someone a nasty injury. And it looks to me like the amount of plastic and other waste ending up in the lagoon is increasing.”

URGENT ACTION NEEDED

Government needs to take heed of calls to take urgent action to clean up the lagoon – and not just wait around for reports and investigations and endless expensive consultants, a smoke signaller says. “Clearly, it needs to be done carefully and effectively, but if what a marine scientist said last year is true, if we wait too long, the lagoon will rapidly become beyond saving.”