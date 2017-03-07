Public servants take the cheap way out…

“I was at the airport last Friday night to see a relative off and noted the Financial Secretary and Cultural Development secretary checking in at the Virgin Australia counter,” a smoke signaller says.

It was encouraging to see these top two public servants travelling on a cheap airline and despite that it ensures that this airline remains afloat, even though it isn’t funded by the taxpayer, as is the case with Air New Zealand. I am not sure whether our jet setting Prime Minister have ever flown on Virgin Australia or is it because it’s a cheap airline.