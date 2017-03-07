It was encouraging to see these top two public servants travelling on a cheap airline and despite that it ensures that this airline remains afloat, even though it isn’t funded by the taxpayer, as is the case with Air New Zealand. I am not sure whether our jet setting Prime Minister have ever flown on Virgin Australia or is it because it’s a cheap airline.
Public servants take the cheap way out…
“I was at the airport last Friday night to see a relative off and noted the Financial Secretary and Cultural Development secretary checking in at the Virgin Australia counter,” a smoke signaller says.
Leave a comment
Please subscribe to continue reading.
We hope you are enjoying browsing our website. You've reached your limit of 10 free articles per month. To continue reading, you'll need a current digital subscription.
To subscribe, please click here.
If you already have an account, please log in. If you have any difficulties, please contact us.
Warm regards,
The Cook Islands News Team