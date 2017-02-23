Good pressure? Or luck with rains

Well … just how transparent could the promoters of the $30 million dollar phase one of Te Mato Vai be, but to turn on the new pipes after heavy rain to show us how much pressure we now have?

We citizens issue a challenge to TMV to tell us if it is in fact true that the new pipes hold less water than the old pipes? That, save for a few insignificant tanks, the only “storage” we now have are the pipes themselves, and, just as soon as it stops raining the pressure is going to drop, just like it did on the old pipes and people are going to be without water. You can’t un-boondoggle a boondoggle.

RARO TSUNAMI PROOF

Rarotonga and Aitutaki are tsunami proof. Why? Ninety-nine per cent of a tsunami wave is under water. It takes a sloping shore line or continental shelf for the wave to roll up on. Rarotonga and Aitutaki are like sticks in the water. They are mountain tops with steep walls. The wave just bounces off the wall or goes around. The 1-2 metre crest may roll into the lagoon and you get the equivalent of a king tide. The harbour may drain and fill several times but there won’t be any 10 metre wave. The only time you will get waves of that size is with a storm surge connected to a cyclone. People running around shouting “tsunami, tsunami” are like Chicken Little running around shouting “the sky is falling.”