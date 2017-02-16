Courthouse steps never-ending job

“I was under the impression this incredibly long job had ended, but now I see the steps have been blocked off again, and there are workers busy doing…something. Someone should submit this project to the Guinness Book of Records as one of the slowest jobs in history. And while we are at it, where is the Ministry of Justice at with its efforts to catch up with years of court transcripts. It’s a pretty safe bet that they’re nowhere near finishing.”

DRIVING BLUES

What’s up with some people’s driving, a smoke signaller asks. “Just lately I’ve been almost run into by several vehicles and motorcycles, and in every case, they were clearly in the wrong. But that didn’t stop them from waving their fists and swearing at me. Some of these people clearly need to ask someone to point out where the turn indicators are on their bikes and cars. One problem that seems to be increasing is drivers driving on to the road without looking, and cutting off other vehicles. Oh, and that never-ending one of motorcyclists driving on the wrong side of the road.”

WANTED: ONE HORSE

I count myself in the small but privileged group who reads the Reverend Wynne’s lovely sermons every weekend. As the owner of a double cab truck and a flat screen TV, I can only thank this man for pointing out to me the error of my ways. So, no more iPads for the kids, and I am off to purchase a horse to ride to work. Can’t wait for his next weekly instalment!