Man on mission – for himself

The Prime Minister promised political reform after getting into power. Now after more than five years there’s absolutely nothing to show for it, except broken promises.

How can the country ever believe this guy, he lies all the time. Same as what he said about the EU purse seine fishing agreement. He stated: “I will not sign it and have not signed it” but, only weeks later, it was found that he signed it! Are these the virtues of a leader, or a man on a mission for himself?

PENSION FUND EXPENSES

Damien Beddoes of the local pension fund has done well. Since he took over, the fund has gone from a three-staff office to now over 10 and has doubled its budget. All at the expense of the peoples’ pension funds. No wonder the private sector is jumping up and down