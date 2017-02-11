The Post Office should be congratulated for its staff attending an early morning meeting on ThursdayOnly the workshop ran over time and the Post Office, which was due to open at 9am, did not part its doors until 9.15am. A smoke signaller asks why one of the staff members could not have been allowed to leave the meeting early – to be later briefed on what they missed, and open up the office on time?
Meeting delays opening
Upskilling is important in public service and workshops are a good way to do this..
