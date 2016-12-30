MIXED MESSAGES

You HAVE TO feel sorry for the staff at RMD. They work hard to get people to obey the law, and then populist politicians give the few delinquent taxpayers an advantage over those who paid on time. The message is simple: pay off your loan, ignore your tax, then moan to the politicians about penalty tax.

RENTAL CARS GET A HIDING

You ALSO HAVE to feel a bit sorry for the owners of rental car companies at this time of the year. While they seem to be doing good business, some of their vehicles are getting quite a thrashing at the hands of visiting drivers who seem to think that there are no road rules at all on Rarotonga. Some even seem to have left their brains behind. One example is a driver who yesterday morning suddenly pulled out on to the road cutting off another car and narrowly avoiding a collision. He then raced off into the distance at well over the speed limit, before pulling over to go into a shop.

SHOOTING INQUIRY

So WHEN ARE we going to hear anything about the proposed inquiry into the tragic shootings earlier this year? Rumour has it that the prime minister is about to say something on this subject and others, very soon.

USE YOUR OWN TRUCK

This IS AN old issue, but one that never seems to go away. Once again it seems an increasing number of government vehicles are blatantly being put to private use. And we’re not talking about heads of ministries’ vehicles, but the trucks and cars driven by civil servants lower down in the bureaucratic food chain. If you need a truck to use in your plantation, how about buying your own, instead of using a GA-registered one that the taxpayer has paid for.

KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK

It WAS GOOD to see police maintaining a high profile over the Christmas break, a smoke signaller says. “The fact that there haven’t been any serious accidents, in spite of the crazy way some drivers behave, speaks volumes for the work they are doing. I saw some cops pull up several local young people who were driving around without crash helmets. Hopefully that means they are now right on to the helmet problem and won’t just pick on tourists.”