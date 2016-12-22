THE COST OF SPEEDING

“Can POLICE CONFIRM exactly how much a speed fine costs? Can they fine you without using the speed reader?” a smoke signaller asks. “There are too many underlying issues behind these fines and helmet laws.”

BISHOP’S CHRISTMAS

With THE SPECIAL CONSIDERATION given to Teina Bishop for temporary release in his sentencing, the question remains if he is allowed to be released from prison to spend Christmas with his family in Aitutaki while the rest of the prisoners will be in prison?

VEGES TOO COSTLY

Can THE COST OF VEGETABLES be reduced this Christmas season for vegetarians? Meat is cheap, but some vegetables certainly aren’t.

WISE ADVICE

“Just A HEADS-UP to everyone this Christmas week,” a smoke signaller says. “While you are shopping, please park your bikes safely and don’t forget to take your keys with you. I parked my bike in front of BSP a week ago and it was stolen by a Cook Islander said to be from Aitutaki. After I alerted the police, my bike was found at the beach side at Constitution Park in Avarua and cash was stolen. Please people, be on the alert this holiday season. Police still have not found the culprit.”

DO AS I SAY…

When A GOVERNMENT lawyer drives a motor scooter just under 60kmh on the main road with no helmet one wonders what the message is to our young people,” a smoke signaller says. “Must be that if an officer of the court can disregard the law, so can our young people.”