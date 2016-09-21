CONFUSION OVER DOG REGISTRATION

Why DOES TODAY’S paper have the police quoted as saying dogs need to be registered annually but a letter from former dog control officer says registration is only required once? I have been here 115 years and this is the first I have heard of an annual registration requirement.

CRAZINESS IN GOVERNMENT

This GOVERNMENT MUST be absolutely crazy. A member of parliament found guilty in court and still awaiting sentencing but, hello, appointed deputy speaker of parliament. Good luck to those in power.

FEARS OF OVERFISHING

What A POWERFUL message by Aronga Mana spokesman Manavaroa Nicholas re the conserving our tuna stocks. If we did manage to enlist the support of Greenpeace in our quest, it will certainly draw international attention to our issues with the Proposed EU-CK tuna purse seine fishing deal. Our government is so intent on dollar signs they are deaf, dumb and blind to the fact that adding the EU fishing fleet to an already overcrowded sector is not unlikely to lead to overfishing, or even the collapse of commercial fishing. Think again and don’t do it.

‘I AM NOT AMUSED’ EITHER

The LETTER WRITER who keeps writing about poor customer service ought to check out her own foibles. Lighten up and the other person will respond. If one goes around with an “I am not amused” look, the other party is likely to respond accordingly.

MAD HATTER ANTICS

Thank GOODNESS FOR the straight forward no-nonsense ruling by Chief of Justice Weston re the antics of the Opposition. It is high time the Demos had a reality check instead of collectively acting like the Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland. Let’s hope kua oti tera teata as Mother would say in jest.

GOVERNMENT IN WAITING … SOMEWHERE

Kata USUALLY HITS the spot, but wide off the mark in depicting a tantrum-throwing child as a future Demo. Their antics are much more serious than that. The Demos appear not to know that is about good governance and keeping the government on its toes. The way to do that is to wow the public with a credible alternative. A government in the wings ready to take over after the next election. The team ought to have done their duty to the public and attended Parliament to debate the issues in the House. Instead the Demos have achieved seemingly impossible feat: they have managed to make the government look just fine and dandy in comparison.