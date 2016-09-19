Sorry Albert, it’s George Maggie who is the action man

a smoke signaller asks. “I thought this title belonged to George Maggie? He professes to be working for his village. Well, good on him, but you can’t take that title away from Aunty Mau. She is the best at doing her village proud. Albert was on CITV a couple of nights ago, saying, ‘they’ - I am assuming he meant the Demos and One Cook Islands, had offered him a better position than what Puna and Mark did, and he said no! Well, I believe he is a person who can be bought, as was proven, when Puna and Mark offered him the position he currently holds. When will the buying and bullying stop, or is this the future of the Cook Islands?

I for one would hope not, but with the current shenanigans within our powers that be, we could be in for more slandering, travelling and other bad behaviour on the part of our politicians! Thank goodness this is not happening in the private sector, or not that I’m aware of?

QUESTIONS ABOUT IOANE

“YOUR STORY IN Friday paper on Mona Ioane being appointed deputy speaker raises some questions,” a smoke signaller says. “Firstly, the PM is the head of government and must have given his approval for Mona Ioane to be the deputy Speaker, even though it is parliament that rubberstamps it. Secondly, for the PM to appoint Mona is, I believe, a disgrace, knowing that Mona is under police investigation. In my opinion it is totally a irresponsible and unethical appointment by Puna. Lastly, there is a difference between this case and Teina Bishop’s one. Teina resigned as minister as Puna refused to terminate him. Where is Nandi Glassie in all this? After all, he is the chairman of parliament’s anti-corruption committee.”

FINE WORDS, BUT…

“MARK BROWN SHOWS off his budget surplus and big mouths about his achievements. But take a real look at the basic needs of the people and I believe he has done sweet nothing,” a smoke signaller says. “The only real thing that Mark will be remembered by is the tax on the pensioners!”

LOCALS JUST AS BAD

THE STORIES ABOUT tourists driving badly and doing stupid things in their cars and on their scooters can unfortunately apply equally to some local drivers,” a smoke signaller says. “Many people on the island drive carefully and follow the rules but they’re let down badly by people who pay no heed to other road users and do whatever they like – including riding their scooters on the wrong side of the road into traffic. Then there are the surly teenagers who insist on riding three or four abreast in what often seems a deliberate attempt to hold up traffic. Then there are the men and women who insist on driving when they’re drunk, the speedsters, the people who leave their indicators going so you can’t tell if or when they are going to turn…the list goes on and on, as I am sure the police could tell you. Combine all that with what the tourists get up to, and it’s mayhem on our roads.

TE KUKUPA CREW APPRECIATED

“GOOD ON THE crew of Te Kukupa carrying out that dangerous search mission for the missing fishermen on Thursday night,” a smoke signaller says. “Police officers routinely put their own lives in danger to help others and it is more than time they were paid a rate that reflects that. If Mark Brown has done so well with his budget, maybe he can put a couple of million the police service’s way.”