Anyone for a game of chess?

BROWN, BROWN, HEATHER, Heather, Pitt, Pitt, Puna, Pawn. No wonder Parliament is a mess. The lines are blurred on the chess board, there is no Bishop and by George, it looks like the Queen has all the moves!

HITTING THE HIGH NOTES

A SMOKE SIGNALLER fears his voice will go up an octave soon if he strikes many more unseen potholes while riding his motorbike at night. Ouch!

DRIVER OF THE WEEK

THE WOMAN DRIVING a large station wagon-type vehicle who tailgated a scooter being ridden very slowly through Arorangi by a nervous-looking tourist on Tuesday night. Not content with almost knocking him off his machine with one failed attempt to pass, she did it again, only to end up behind yet another scooter being ridden at 20kph by another nervous tourist. This really seemed to get her mad and after a couple of false attempts she passed him at very high speed, shooting off into the distance at maximum velocity. Oh, and some of this happened right outside the Puaikura police station.

VACANCY QUESTIONS

“I REALLY CAN’T understand the difference between Albert Nicholas joining CIP and Rose joining Demo, a smoke signaller says. “So is Rose Brown’s seat going to be vacant too?”

SS: That’s the burning question and one for which we haven’t obtained any definitive answers. It seems likely that Rose Brown would have to vote for the opposition on questions of supply and confidence before any action could be taken to declare her seat vacant. Legal opinions are currently being sought on this and other issues involving MPs and parliament. It seems likely that the argument around whether the June 19 adjournment of parliament was legal will go to the Court of Appeal.