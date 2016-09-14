Careless weed spraying dangerous for everyone

A smoke signaller says. Just 20 metres ahead was a house. The wind was strong enough to blow the spray straight through their wide open windows and doors where an unwell young child lay. Please sprayers, be responsible for your actions and think of the side effects spray has on your health and the health of others.

STOP BURNING PLASTIC!

THE HABIT OF burning plastics after dark is also unacceptable as it’s hard to trace such irresponsible actions. We scramble to shut our doors and windows with the first whiff of horrid burning plastic. Please consider your neighbours and chose the right time to burn your rubbish.

SS: CI News understands that burning rubber and plastic is an offence under the Public Health Act. Burning these materials produces highly toxic fumes and is very dangerous. Sadly, few of the regular offenders are ever caught and prosecuted and the practice seems prevalent all around the island.

NOT JUST THE DRIVERS’ FAULT

“NO WONDER THERE are so many accidents on our roads,” a smoke signaller says. “I don’t think all the blame should be on the drivers themselves. Even going the speed limit, heck, even going slower than the speed limit, it’s hard to avoid the many, many pot holes and bumps in the roads! And then there’s the matter of how dark it is driving at night. Why should my vehicle’s lights and the moon be the only thing to illuminate the road ahead of me on a main road?! Where are all the street lights? Our island has a circumference of 32kms. You’d think we could get a street light at least every 500m around the main road. Sixty-four street lights is all I ask for to help keep our road users safe.”

BICYCLE BLUES

ON THAT NOTE, another smoke signaller says the practice of allowing tourists to ride bicycles at night is going to result in a serious accident before long. “On Monday night I came heart-poundingly close to hitting a young couple riding rental bikes through one of the darkest sections of Arorangi. They had no lights, no reflective clothing and were almost impossible to see. This happens regularly and in some cases involves entire families of tourists. Our main road is way too dark at night and it’s also dangerously narrow and strewn with potholes.

SELECTIVE MEMORY

MARK BROWN'S DRIBBLE is appalling,” a smoke signaller says. “He is very selective when he talks about Albert Nicholas not breaching the party-hopping legislation. Mark seems to forget that in June during the vote of a motion of no confidence, a division was called (that’s when MPs must stand up). Albert walked out of the House. This disappearing act constituted a clear breach. Oh and by the way, good on John Scott for disclosing Mark's unethical and disturbing text messages to Rose and Albert. These intimidating and false texts should be brought up before Parliaments Privileges Committee. This is absolutely deceitful and corrupt activity coming from a cabinet minister, or any MP for that matter.

DODGY APPOINTMENT

RELIABLE SOURCES SAY that Henry Puna has appointed MP Mona Ioane as deputy Speaker, replacing Rose Brown. Henry Puna is fully aware that Mona Ioane is under police investigation for electoral bribery. He also knows that the Court of Appeal has found him guilty under the Electoral Act. So what kind of message is Puna giving out to the police and judiciary? or is it because he is the Attorney General and he can control things?

IMPROVEMENTS NEEDED NOW

WITH OUR RELATIVELY high tax rates you’d think one would see more improvements to our infrastructure on the island. Perhaps some schools on the island would be rebuilt after being burned down years ago. Perhaps some better improvements to our roads rather than just having gravel thrown on top of pot holes and topped with tar. Perhaps more up-to-date solar energy storage facilities for the island since our PM is tooting our renewable-energy-horn so loudly to the rest of the world.