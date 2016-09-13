Anyone for Golf?

Tuesday September 13, 2016 Published in Smoke Signals
IT’S GREAT TO see businesses on the island like the new Mini Golf in Arorangi that provide our young people with activities. I believe these are the kinds of things that keep the younger generation occupied and out of trouble.

 

CAN YOU READ SIR?

A RELATIVE NEWCOMER to the Rock is fast learning the ways of locals on the roads. Stop means either go straight through, or come to a juddering halt in the middle of the road. Give way he now takes to mean sail on through regardless of who is coming the other way. The latter coming from a near-collision at an intersection when a very old chap decided his ute didn’t need to give way to some pesky fellow on a scooter. Our correspondent hopes the old guy didn’t understand the pretty blunt Anglo-Saxon phraseology directed at him.

