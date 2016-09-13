Anyone for Golf?

IT’S GREAT TO see businesses on the island like the new Mini Golf in Arorangi that provide our young people with activities. I believe these are the kinds of things that keep the younger generation occupied and out of trouble.

CAN YOU READ SIR?

A RELATIVE NEWCOMER to the Rock is fast learning the ways of locals on the roads. Stop means either go straight through, or come to a juddering halt in the middle of the road. Give way he now takes to mean sail on through regardless of who is coming the other way. The latter coming from a near-collision at an intersection when a very old chap decided his ute didn’t need to give way to some pesky fellow on a scooter. Our correspondent hopes the old guy didn’t understand the pretty blunt Anglo-Saxon phraseology directed at him.