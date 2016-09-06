Swearing on TV not appreciated

“Come on CITV, how can you allow this kind of programme be shown on our local TV? I’d rather watch a re-run of the Olympics. Please turn off Seven Days and show some customer care for those of us who only have CITV for entertainment.”

ANOTHER VIEW ON CAR WRECKS

“RE THE OLD car wrecks dilemma, for another view, let’s take an example from Aitutaki which I recently observed in a family shop compound,” a smoke signaller says. “There was old vehicle wreck abandoned in a corner rusting away. We asked if it was an eyesore? They said, ‘No, its grandpa’s old pick-up and it’s been there for 20 years.’ We asked if they wanted to scrap it. “Oh no, it is a beautiful sight, and not for removal.” I imagine it is still there, slowly sinking further down and blessing the island as rusty red soil. So the point is, no one can afford to pay a $350 fee or they would have junked their old cars themselves long ago. Raro maybe be one of the few places in the Pacific where old cars are venerated amidst the flower garden out in the back, at little cost to anyone. But let’s remove the abandoned ones first.”

NOT FOR PUBLIC CONSUMPTION

“RE THE PERSON complaining about being rebuffed by her boss when she approached him in a bar and started talking to him about work,” a smoke signaller says. “The boss of that public servant is correct. You do not discuss office matters out in public, especially not in a bar. That is just inappropriate.”