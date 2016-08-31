Cook Islands ariki lose grip on their tribes

“I COMMEND TANIARA Mataroa for being brave enough to speak up on the issue of our so-called ambassador for the royal council,” a smoke signaller says.

“However, I think the real problem is here at home. No ambassador will change the fact that the ariki are slowly losing their hold on and command over their tribes. It is their own fault. You don’t need the government to legitimise you, you only need to serve your people and in return your people will serve and honour you.”

JUST ASK THE MAN…

“MIND YOU, OUR PM might be able to get a few hints on how to set up a real marine park quickly and successfully when he gets to meet Obama in Hawaii,” our smoke signaller says. “That’s if Obama ever gets there – the country is currently being threatened by a nasty-looking cyclone that would be more than a match for Air Force One, the US president’s personal jumbo jet.”

SYMPATHY FOR TEINA

“TE AKAAROA TO TEINA Bishop and family,” a smoke signaller says. “Why no community service instead of custodial sentence? It seems very harsh and it out of touch with the way many in the community see the matter. Teina is such a gentleman and deserves a break. Let’s hope the appeal goes well.”

PROBLEM DOGS ARORANGI

“CAN THE POLICE please do something about the unruly dogs on the main road in Arorangi?” a polite smoke signaller asks.

CYCLISTS TARGETED

“STRAY DOGS ROAMING in packs are still frightening cyclists and forcing them off the road,” another smoke signaller says. “A friend of mine came close to injuring himself the other day when he was attacked by one pack. Maybe it’s time for the police to get their guns out before someone gets badly hurt.”

PM PUNA ‘TRUMPED’

“US PRESIDENT BARACK Obama has “trumped” Henry Puna by creating the largest ecologically protected area on the planet,” a smoke signaller says. “I read in a story online that he has expanded a national marine monument in his native Hawaii to encompass more than half a million square miles. Meanwhile, many months , lots of talking and thousands of dollars of overseas funding later, we’ve still made astoundingly little progress on the Cook Islands’ much-hailed (by the PM) Marae Moana marine park.”

BOXING COMMENTARY

“WOULD THE BOXING commentator please brush up on his skills,” a smoke signaller says. “I reckon the guy had no idea what he was on about, especially with the Liam fight. Yes, the dude was hitting and swinging but he wasn’t scoring. Glad the judges didn’t follow suit otherwise boxing would be a joke. Bug ups to those who fought. Well done! Some more please…”