Simple solution for courthouse steps problem

“RE THE STEPS to the Ministry of Justice building, if there was justice in this world we would have painted the concrete steps with non-slip paint proven to work effectively on swimming pool surounds for less time, effort and money,” a smoke signaller says. “Now we are waiting for tiles to come from where, China?

Having to fix up these steps is another nail in the coffins the Chinese have erected and in which they are burying us alive. And now their boats are all around our country, taking our fish in payment for their ‘largesse’.”

MEGA-POTHOLES

“APPARENTLY THE ROAD to Wigmores falls has potholes so large that a car could fit in and never get out again,” a smoke signaller says. “Hopefully that is a gross exaggeration, but it is one on which I am not willing to test my beautiful new car. Government take note: we need maintenance of the assets we already have, before they become a liability and cause guests to not enjoy their stay. Having a well-kept road is a benefit for locals and visitors alike.”

WHERE DID THE MOZZIES GO?

“THE ZIKA THREAT was big news before the Olympics and then nothing,” a smoke signaller says. “So where were those mosquitoes? It is puzzling to think why the big fuss about zika in Brazil, because we had zika here on Rarotonga for quite a few months and hundreds of us caught it. And as far as I know, no babies born with small-sized heads. Could it be someone was hiding something behind the zika virus rumours?

MYSTERY PRICES

HOW ARE WE supposed to tell how much things cost if retailers can’t be bothered putting a price on the goods they sell,” a smoke signaller asks. “Recently I bought an item in a shop I won’t name, because the owner is known to be fond of utu. When I got it to the counter, I found it cost about $20 more than I thought it would. So I had to trudge all the way back to where I got it, and put it back. Surely there must be a law about pricing?

JUSTICE GETS WEIRD

“IT SEEMS TO me that justice is administered in very strange ways in the Cook Islands,” a smoke signaller says. “Earlier this year George Pitt, who in my opinion runs fast and loose with the facts in his newspaper “stories” and radio show, got into trouble for discussing the private contents of a judge’s note, on the radio. In any other country, he would have got into big trouble for doing this, but instead he got an apology from the police who initially tried to arrest him, but failed, because he declined to be arrested. This would be funny if it were not so seriously wrong. Later, Mr Pitt roundly criticised both the judge and two lawyers in the Teina Bishop case in a very nasty way, and once again he got away with it – no repercussions from Crown Law, or anybody in authority. And it seems Mark Brown, who made public remarks that seemed close to prejudicing the case, got away with no censuring at all. And all the while, we hear not a word from our new solicitor-general, who seems to have done a John Tangi, and disappeared into thin air. Just what is going on here?”