Drag racers rebuked

“THREE VISITORS HAVING drag races on their scooters down by the wharf on Sunday, got a sound telling off – and not from a local, but from another, older visitor who was outraged that any visitor would come here and behave like that,” a smoke signaller says.

“Unfortunately, it seems we are getting more and more of these rude and inconsiderate tourists who think nothing of breaking the law and acting stupidly.”

ABSENTEE PM

REGARDING THE ARTICLE in Wednesday’s CI News with regard to yet more lengthy travel by our jet-setting PM, does that mean that the sitting of Parliament which was originally announced for August has now been abandoned? And don’t tell me all those stopovers he is making are sponsored because these travelling cabinet ministers still claim their parliamentary travelling allowances. Again, the Cook Islands has a “leader” who spends more of his time overseas rather than at home.

SS: Despite strenuous efforts, CI News has been unable to contact anyone who could enlighten us about the sitting of Parliament, which we understand was originally scheduled for August 22.

PROMISES, PROMISES

HENRY PUNA AND Mark Brown promised the people that Parliament would sit in late August to table the Purse Seining Select Committee Report, the Family Law Bill and other urgent business. Looks like travel is more important than doing work for the people in parliament. Broken promises all the time.