Agriculture minister accused of ‘memory loss’

Agriculture minister Kiriau Turepu’s reply to James Beer’s question in parliament on Monday about what agriculture developments are planned for the outer islands, was pathetic.

However, it is the sort of thing one would expect from someone who after four years as an associate minister and another four years as Agriculture minister, has still not done anything for Pa Enua agriculture development.

His claim that island authorities, MPs and other individuals do not plan their agriculture ideas or even meet with him to discuss their islands’ agricultural needs indicates a bad case what I shall politely call “memory loss.”

If what he says is true, it begs the question: “What, Minister Turepu, have you been doing for the last seven years?”

Has he forgotten the 2011-12 vanilla growers’ trip to Tahiti, which included many outer islands growers?

And what about McCully’s Pa Enua development trip, which Turepu also attended?

Is he now saying island authorities had no plans and therefore had no input into the recent “big” agriculture project involving China?

If so, is he therefore saying that he and the Agriculture ministry on Rarotonga drew up the China agriculture project without consulting the people of the Pa Enua? If that is true, it is no surprise that the project has flopped! Except of course for the fancy quad bikes which “special” individuals have already claimed as their own. What a farce!

What has happened to the collaborative/consultative process where you are supposed to angaanga kapiti tatou e te iti Tangata?

Agriculture secretary Dr Mat Purea is the most qualified person in agriculture, with heaps of national and regional experience. William Wigmore is synonymous with agriculture development in the country. Kiriau Turepu is probably the biggest grower in the country and his position as the minister in charge of agriculture should have given him and his top officials the quality and quantitative value to steer agriculture upwards. Sadly, agriculture continues to remain in a state of coma.

After all these years; inter-island vessels continue to return to Rarotonga with empty holds. Air Raro flights still return with no cargo. Acres of arable land in the outer islands remain uncultivated, and all because, Turepu claims, the outer islands people don’t have a plan as to what they want, and his fellow growers and MPs don’t talk to him about their agriculture needs!

Agriculture Lives

