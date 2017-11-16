‘Stupid’ helmet law has proved unenforceable

The controversial helmet law has been condemned by yet another letter-writer. The law requires tourists and anyone aged from 16 to 25 to wear a helmet, but is often ignored by both tourists and locals. And dangerous driving and speeding continue to be a problem. Pictured are law-abiding tourists riding through Avarua. 17111636

The public debate that took place when our Fearless Leaders in parliament indicated that they would try, a second time, to introduce legislation in respect of the wearing of crash helmets was a profound debate.

It included multiple letters to this newspaper. And most of those letters, and most of the debate in general, reached the same conclusion: That the law that was proposed, and the law that was passed, would be unenforceable and as a result held in contempt by all.

And of course that is exactly what has happened. Afraid to alienate the mamas and lose votes by making them wear something besides a rito hat on the way to church was the first chink in the dam. Then other vested interests weighed in. And we got a very stupid law.

Before the law, anyone without a helmet was restricted to 40kph. And so a teenager could give little sister a ride to school and if the teen driver obeyed the law, it was all pretty safe. Now with the stupid law, so long as the teenager wears a helmet the speed goes up to 50 kph but little sister needs no helmet at all. Sheer genius from our Fearless Leaders.

No law makes any sense except one that is universal. Once everyone has to have a helmet enforcement is quite simple. The unlawful stand out like the proverbial sore thumb.

To our Fearless Leaders, you did not listen. In the meantime, it’s become increasingly clear that you screwed up.

Do you feel any responsibility for the latest death? Should the family of the young man question why you’ve not fixed this bad law?

Or are we forced to wait until a child of a Fearless Leader is put in an early grave?

Stop Counting Votes and have Some Integrity

(Name and address supplied)