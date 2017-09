Instead of boasting about his qualifications and experience as a unionist, why doesn’t Te Tuhi offer to help the Cook Islands Worker Association in making them a better and more effective trade union group.

Incidentally, already half the island already knew the Unionist’s identity, and the other half now know. He may want to concentrate now on making some positive contribution to the community instead of being the expert on everything!

A Humble Unionist

(Name and address supplied)