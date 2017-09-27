Intimate celebration marks Peace Day on island

I want to assure letter-writer Mr “Seymour Peace” that Peace Day was, as always, celebrated in the Cook Islands this year.

Every year since 2000 when PPSEAWA Cook Islands hosted the most amazing International Conference with the theme “Ignite the Power of Peace”. And for the next 10 years which was declared by the UN as a Decade of Peace, through the initiatives of Eleitino Padday Walker, one of the “1000 Peace Women in the World” we have commemorated this most important of days.

Over the years we created either simple ceremonies or extravaganzas.

Last Thursday at The Peace Garden, we held an intimate celebration of peace and of Paddy’s life. Over 50 people were sent invites to this annual event.

We were honoured and delighted to have Tuaine Marsters, as one of our speakers. In last Saturday’s paper there was indeed mention of Peace Day and the virtue of peacefulness in Linda Kavelin Popov’s weekly column.

It is a reality that there are many events happening on a daily basis here on Rarotonga, often with two or three functions on the same day. How special to have the Woman of the Month and the Miss Cook Islands Pageant on Peace Day. And to all the principals and teachers in the Cook Islands who introduced the Virtue of Peacefulness during this week, meitaki maata.

I received a beautiful email from Rakahanga School telling me of their Peace Day celebrations. We may not have staged an extravaganza, but be assured that many people in their own way and those at the Peace Garden, commemorated this important day and prayed for peace and unity in the world.

The UN Theme this year was about building a culture of peace: “Together for peace, respect, safety and dignity for all”.

It is our individual responsibility to promote intercultural respect, strengthen interreligious understanding and inspire people’s hopes for the future. Peter Thomson, president of the General Assembly at the UN, clearly stated what we need to do:

“We must equip our children with the skills and education they need to peacefully resolve disputes, to confront injustice and intolerance and to reject all forms of discrimination and hate. Above all we must unite for peace. Peace in the world begins with peace in our personal lives”.

I invite you, Seymour Peace, to share with others what a tiny nation such as the Cook Islands is doing so we can influence the next generation through tolerance, equality, respect, dignity, peaceful playgrounds in our schools, harmony in our homes, in our workplaces and in our communities, and via Tourism’s Mana Tiaki programme incorporating cultural, environmental and personal programmes.

There are so many ways we are contributing to creating a world of peace, a world of unity by focusing on gratitude in our lives. Peace doesn’t just show up, it needs to be nurtured every day in some way.

Ka aka’ari atu au I toku ngakau a’u I te au ngai pouroa ka aere atu au.

“I act like a peacemaker wherever I go”.

Jolene Bosanquet

UNESCO CI National

Commissioner for

Social & Human Sciences